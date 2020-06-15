https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/howards-end-resurfaced-blackface-sketch-n-word-use-stern-ropes/

(FOX NEWS) — Howard Stern is under fire after a video resurfaced in which he appeared in blackface and liberally used the N-word during a 1993 sketch.

The video resurfaced online Thursday where a user cut together his segment on a past episode of “The View” in which co-host Sunny Hostin asked him about his past use of the N-word on-air.

In the clip, Stern vehemently denies ever using the word and receives applause from the audience. The video, posted by filmmaker Tariq Nasheed, then cuts to the radio shock jock using the racial slur in comedy sketches where he also appeared in blackface.

