The Minneapolis City Council has 13 members. Of the 13, 12 are leftist DFL loons. The 13th is a leftist Green Party loon. They are missing only a local member of the Legal Marijuana Now Party for the trifecta.

Minneapolis sits within the congressional district represented by Ilhan Omar in Congress. Perhaps she makes the trifecta.

The Minneapolis City Council made big news when 9 of its 13 members pledged on June 7 to disband the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar of course supports their efforts.

I supplied my own take on the political background in “Revolutionary theater in Minneapolis.” I noted that the pledge to abolish the police comes up against the city charter’s requirement that the city maintain and fund a police force (“of at least 0.0017 employees per resident”). Any move to abolish the police would have to be submitted to Minneapolis voters in the form of a proposed charter amendment.

Now comes news that the Minneapolis City Council has voted unanimously to explore a new model for public safety. The council’s idiotic resolution is posted online here.

To get anything on the November ballot, however, the City Council and charter commission would need to work on an expedited schedule. I don’t think they’re up to the task, but let it be. At some point revolutionary theater will yield to the reality that Minneapolis residents and homeowners who can’t afford private security would like to be able to call on the police for protection when victimized or threatened.

