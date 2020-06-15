https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/intimidation-nation-academias-tolerance-diversity-thought-zero-prof-warns/

A popular Ivy League professor whose Legal Insurrection website for years has garnered attention from many even outside the legal profession says academia’s tolerance for diversity has plummeted to zero.

“You cannot deviate one iota or they will try to get you kicked out of the school, they will falsely accuse you of being racist, they will do a ‘name and shame’ campaign against you,” William Jacobson, of Cornell, told the Free Beacon.

He was referring to the latest controversy over the death in policy custody of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Because of the contrary positions sometimes presented on his website, he’s gotten used to petitions for his removal.

But the size of the assault in recent days, he said, has been unprecedented.

Black Lives Matter advocates, with the Black Law Student Association, members of the alumni and the faculty, “are calling on the school to sack Jacobson for publicly critiquing BLM’s ideology,” the report said.

The newest broadside developed when Jacobson wrote about the “fabricated narrative” that emerged from the racial violence in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

Michael Brown was shot by a police office, and evidence indicates he had confronted the officer and tried to take his weapon.

But activists even to this day portray the situation with the “Hands up. Don’t shoot” mantra.

In fact, Barack Obama’s Justice Department determined the shooting was justified.

But 21 people on Cornell’s law faculty penned a letter to the editor at the Cornell Daily Sun calling Jacobson a racist who was masquerading as an informed commentary writer.

They claimed, the Beacon said, such “commentators” were defending “institutionalized racism and violence.”

College officials called Jacobson in to a meeting where law school dean Eduardo Peñalver read letters from alumni.

Then Peñalver issued a statement criticizing Jacobson.

The dean did not respond to Beacon calls for comment.

But Jacobson said the comments were extraordinarily inappropriate.

“Deans do not normally take an institutional position on faculty speech, and that’s what I think makes this story truly extraordinary. The dean of the law school has decided to express his personal views as an institutional view,” Jacobson told the publication. “He can state his personal opinion all he wants, but when he’s speaking on behalf of the institution, his personal opinions should not enter into it.”

It was the College Republicans who offered Jacobson support.

“At no point, to our knowledge, has Professor Jacobson ever devalued the lives of black Americans. Instead, he has been critical of a movement which demands radical policy reform,” chapter spokesman Weston Barker said. “One would hope that when confronted with policy demands which have the potential to seriously reshape the workings of public life, a professor employed by one of our nation’s foremost schools of law would approach and investigate such demands with learned, yet critical care. Professor Jacobson has done as much.”

