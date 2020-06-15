https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/spreading-antifa-black-lives-matter-protesters-set-illegal-autonomous-zone-plaza-tennessee-state-capitol-video/

It’s spreading.

Anti-police Black Lives Matter – Antifa protesters took over the plaza in front of the capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday. The group proclaimed it an “autonomous zone” like the CHAZ compound in Seattle. About 50 protesters are camping out in the plaza in front of the capitol building.

The group renamed the plaza “Ida B. Wells Plaza.”

More photos from the plaza:

Last night, setting up tents to occupy the hill, creating Nashville’s own CHAZ. The PEOPLE rightfully renamed this as Ida B. Wells Plaza. Black lives have always mattered & always will. No one is free until we all are. Demand justice at the protest tn (details in last pic). pic.twitter.com/cLCzSPPNPh — meredith thinks acab (@meredith_2020) June 13, 2020

This come two weeks after leftists torched the historic courthouse in Nashville.

However, Tennessee is NOT Washington.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee already told the mob the autonomous zone “will not be tolerated.”

Via PJMedia:

