https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/japan-decides-scrap-u-s-missile-defense-system/

(AP) — Japan’s Defence Ministry on Monday said it had decided to stop unpopular plans to deploy two costly land-based US missile defence systems aimed at bolstering the country’s capability against threats from North Korea

.

Defence Minister Taro Kono told reporters that he decided to “stop the deployment process” of the Aegis Ashore systems after it was found that the safety of one of the two planned host communities could not be ensured without a hardware redesign that would be too time consuming and costly.

“Considering the cost and time it would require, I had no choice but judge that pursuing the plan is not logical,” Kono said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

