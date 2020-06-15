https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/joe-biden-angers-black-lives-matter-considering-black-former-police-chief-val-demings-running-mate/

Demings determined the officer’s “dynamic takedown” was “within department guidelines,” but a federal jury later awarded Daley $880,000. Between 2010 and 2014, the city or its insurer paid $3.6 million to resolve excessive-force lawsuits or claims.

As such, the Black Lives Matter crowd will not be pleased if she ends up on the ticket with Creepy Joe, as The Guardian reports:

But her suggestion as running mate is angering some, with opponents critical of her record while police chief. They point to several incidents of police using excessive force but going without serious punishment during her tenure. ‘Joe Biden would be an idiot to put her on his ticket,’ said Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter, Greater New York chapter. ‘People are already on the fence about him,’ he told The New York Post. ‘When black people become police officers, they are no longer black. They are blue. ‘And I have been told this by numerous officers.’ Her record as police chief, in light of the wave of demands for an end to police brutality following George Floyd’s killing by a white policeman, is worrying many of Biden’s supporters. Newsome, 41, a former special projects coordinator for the Bronx district attorney, said Kamala Harris’ years as a prosecutor should also disqualify her as a veep candidate. He said he favors Michelle Obama or former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams. Some Democratic Party insiders, however, dismissed criticism of Demings, pointing out she could serve as a valuable bridge between activists demanding a black woman as running mate, and moderates hoping to win over law-and-order voters. ‘The left flank, which is the very loud but very small minority that is pissed on Twitter about everything, are going to hate whoever he picks,’ one Senate insider told The Post.

But that’s not the only reason BLM is mad at Feely Joe. Not only is the touchy one not down with abolishing the police, he’s pushed for more funding for law enforcement. Rafi Schwartz from Mic reports that this is no good:

Amid a rising chorus of calls to defund, dismantle, and abolish police departments across the country, former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to the growing movement to reimagine law enforcement in America by proposing a massive cash influx to police departments instead. In an opinion essay published early Wednesday morning in USA Today, Biden roundly rejected abolitionist calls, explaining that he believes the “better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms.” He continued:

“I’ve long been a firm believer in the power of community policing — getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect. That’s why I’m proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country. Every single police department should have the money they need to institute real reforms like adopting a national use of force standard, buying body cameras, and recruiting more diverse police officers.”

Still, by reiterating his commitment to increase rather than decrease funding for local law enforcement, Biden has conspicuously positioned himself at odds with a growing grassroots movement to address the systemic inequality in policing. Instead, Biden is simply advocating for a suite of reforms that activists say speak to the symptoms, but not the root causes of police racism. Consider that the Minneapolis Police Department was already subject to a litany of “reforms” that nevertheless couldn’t enact the sort of institutional change necessary to prevent an officer from killing George Floyd two weeks ago. Indeed, Biden’s call to “[get] cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect” rings particularly hollow considering the reports that Floyd and the man who killed him, Derek Chauvin, did, in fact, know each other for at least a year.

It’s always a blast watching them eat their own.

