The Supreme Court on Monday hijacked Congress’s power to legislate and redefined “sex” to “sexual orientation” or “gender identity.”

The highest court of the land decided by a 6-3 vote to essentially rewrite a federal civil right’s law.

For years the left has been fighting to change this federal law, and on Monday, 6 unelected judges rewrote the law.

Associated Press reported:

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

Conservative justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, sided with the liberal justices.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Justice Alito fired a warning shot and said Monday’s ruling could destroy women’s sports, weaken religious freedom, weaken freedom of speech and personal privacy.

“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous,” Alito wrote in the dissent. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”

“There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation. The document that the Court releases is in the form of a judicial opinion interpreting a statute, but that is deceptive.” Alito added.

Constitutional lawyer Mark Levin weighed in.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision will be lauded and celebrated in the media as “historic.” There will be little or any criticism of the Court’s complete disregard for the actual law and its legislative activism in violation of separation of powers,” Levin said in a tweet.

Levin blasted Gorsuch.

“These things used to matter. Not so much anymore. Roberts no longer pretends to be a judge; now Gorsuch has left his robe behind as well (and it’s not the first time).” he said.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton fired a warning shot.

Congress is absolutely worthless and broken so don’t expect any of the elected lawmakers to overturn Monday’s Supreme Court decision.

