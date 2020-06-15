https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanne-conway-law-and-order-law-enforcement/2020/06/15/id/972275

President Donald Trump is “very committed” to making sure the country’s police departments have the resources and respect needed to do their job, and plans to announce new executive action on law enforcement on Tuesday, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

“He will announce that tomorrow,” Conway said on Fox News’ “Overtime Outnumbered,” after show host Harris Faulkner asked her if there will be an executive order on law enforcement. “I think it won’t surprise you that he’ll be talking about the role of law enforcement, making sure that people understand the role is to keep their communities safe and their neighborhoods protected, and that we don’t want to cast aspersions over an entire industry, any industry.”

She added that there are “several principles that have been discussed” and “now it’s time to drill down.”

The action, coming after the police deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, comes after Trump has “been listening to many different people across the aisle and across the country,” said Conway.

“Obviously the entire country, the world, in fact, watched the tape of George Floyd from several weeks ago now in great disgust and horror,” said Conway. “I’ve said that he was murdered before our eyes, a slow and senseless murder. That is true now. We today see a widow, another family heartbroken because of what’s happening in Atlanta.”

Conway said she does not want to involve herself in the Brooks investigation, but “everybody should feel grief and sorrow for the family of Rayshard Brooks, and again, we have to heal.”

Meanwhile, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder for the death of Floyd after holding the detained man by a knee to the neck until he quit breathing, was a “murderous cop” who “had more than a dozen complaints against him,” said Conway.

