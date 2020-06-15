In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes heretofore unimagined employment protections on the basis of sexual preference and “sexual identity.” Neil Gorsuch, appointed to replace the late originalist Antonin Scalia, wrote the majority opinion, joined by squish John Roberts and the rest of the Court’s liberals. Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented. Gorsuch’s liberal judicial activism has in effect rewritten the most consequential law of the twentieth century and redefined a fundamental aspect of our nature. No ruling that he might make in the future could counteract that kind of radicalism. Conservatives must now count Scalia’s successor among the worst jurists in our history.

It comes as no surprise that a legal establishment confounded by the difference between men and women would be likewise flummoxed by the insistence of criminals on committing crimes. According to Michael LiPetri, chief of Crime Control Strategies for the NYPD, at least 250 of the 2,500 convicts sprung from Rikers Island over coronavirus fears have reoffended and been rearrested 450 times so far. It turns out that law enforcement exists because of crime and not the other way around. Leftists from Gracie Mansion in New York to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle have fallen for the same error that ideologues have believed since at least the French Revolution: namely, that politics can perfect human nature. The journalist Irving Kristol famously described neoconservatives as liberals who had been “mugged by reality.” Many idealistic liberals once again stand to be mugged, either by reality or by the thugs they themselves let loose.