White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow Monday insisted that even though there has been an uptick in coronavirus numbers in several states, it’s “something that is controllable” and the Trump administration does not intend to close down the economy.

“I have been in touch with our health experts, actually each of the last for five days including this morning,” Kudlow said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “These are relatively small bumps. They are there, I am not denying it…we do not believe this is a second wave.”

He added that the fatality rates “are still running basically around zero to 1%, and may be slightly higher than 1% on a one-day or seven-day average,” and that while he doesn’t want to “downplay or argue against the fact that it’s happening, I think it is something we have to get used to.”

However, it’s important to keep following guidelines on hygiene, masks, social distancing, he said, as “we must open the economy, but we must do it in a safe way.”

Even if health officials tell President Donald Trump that the coronavirus numbers are once again growing, he and Vice President Mike Pence are “absolutely disinclined” to shutting down the economy, Kudlow continued.

” I think shutting down the economy could be worse for our health than not shutting it down,” he said. “We are watching a very carefully but that does not mean because a few places have had flareups for one reason or another that we need to shut down the economy.”

Kudlow also insisted Monday that the nation’s economy is “really coming back strong.”

“Eighty percent of small businesses have reopened, according to the Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “I think we are going to get 20% plus rates in the second half of the year, I referenced the Congressional Budget Office on this but other forecasters are saying the same thing. I see no reason with good policies we can’t have a big bang increase in 2021.”

