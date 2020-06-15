https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/london-plaques-racism-slavery/2020/06/15/id/972316

London’s 950 blue plaques, or permanent public signs installed to commemorate a link between a person, building, or event on the site, will be reviewed by the charity English Heritage to provide more information on the ones for people determined to either be racists or who had links to the slave trade.

The review follows complaints stemming from Black Lives Matter protests saying there are ethical issues behind celebrating people from history who were either involved in slavery or British imperialism, reports The Daily Mail.

English Heritage also plans to recognize more people from ethnic minorities and add blue plaques commemorating their history as well.

The information will be placed online and through the Blue Plaque App, as the charity is not looking to place more information on the plaques themselves. They have not said which plaques are under review.

However, there are several historical figures that have both plaques and statues on a “topple the racists” list, including Lord Horatio Nelson, Lord Herbert Kitchener, Captain James Cook, Sir Robert Clive, and more.

In recent years, several plaques have been installed to celebrate diverse figures, including reggae legend Bob Marley and Ghanian 18th-century abolitionist Ottobah Cugoano.

Meanwhile, several statues, including of late Prime Minister Winston Churchill, have been vandalized or threatened to be pulled down.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered that statues and street names be examined, and has ordered monuments to Churchill and boarded up monuments such as Sir Winston Churchill’s and the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London, to be boarded up.

