A radical Manhattan judge released a violent looter from jail without bond after he bashed a NYPD officer in the back of the head with a stolen bong.

The officer took several days to recover from the injury.

Now the looter, Kevin Bullock, is back out on the street.

The New York Post reported:

A Manhattan judge set free an alleged looter charged with bashing a cop’s head open with a glass bong swiped amid violent protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, The Post has learned. The move marked at least the second time that Judge Laurie Peterson has overruled prosecutors and released a defendant without bail — which in the earlier case allegedly led to a pair of unprovoked slashings by the psycho who got sprung. “What could she possibly be thinking? Is she living under a rock? Did she see the looting going on in the city?” said a cop who worked in Manhattan every night of the recent riots. “I guess they really want to do away with cops and let the criminals run wild.”

