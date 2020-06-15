https://www.theblaze.com/news/de-blasio-refuses-covid-test

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio loves to tell New Yorkers what to do while refusing to follow his own directives.

Remember when he announced the closure of gyms in New York and hit the gym on his way to City Hall on the same day?

Or when he and his wife were out for a stroll in Prospect Park — more than 10 miles from their home — when Gothamites were being told to stay near their homes?

What about his orders forbidding New Yorkers from holding large gatherings that he somehow forgot about when it was time for the George Floyd protests?

When it comes to hypocrisy, the Big Apple has learned that there’s no one better at it than de Blasio.

His newest — and perhaps biggest — offense came Monday.

Hizzoner — who has repeatedly told New York residents to get tested for the coronavirus (even if they don’t have symptoms) and in fact made free testing available to anyone — took a sick day Monday after marching with thousands of protesters on Sunday. And he is still refusing to get tested for the coronavirus, the New York Daily News said.

“The mayor woke up under the weather. He’s taking the day to recuperate and we should be back to normal programming tomorrow,” spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein told the paper. “We don’t believe it’s COVID-related.”

Gothamist reported that the office said de Blasio was suffering “gastrointestinal symptoms.”

According to the Daily News, the mayor had no intention of getting a coronavirus test — and that he hasn’t had one since the beginning of the pandemic.

Why no tests for the mayor Monday?

Goldstein said, “Based on what he is experiencing, the mayor does not believe there’s a need to be tested,” Gothamist reported.

But as the outlet noted, the city’s Department of Health includes “gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea” as reported symptoms of COVID-19. And an April study out of Stanford University said loss of appetite, nausea, and diarrhea were reported among a third of COVID-19 patents.

Goldstein also told the outlet, “Up until very recently, the guidance was to only get tested if symptomatic, which he has not been.” But as Gothamist pointed out, that guidance was changed nearly two weeks ago — by the mayor’s office itself when it started pushing all New Yorkers to get tested.

And just last week, as the city began its reopening phase, de Blasio tweeted a reminder for everybody in the city to get tested.

“I’m reminding New Yorkers as we restart: GET TESTED!,” he wrote. “Testing is more available than ever before. It’s free, quick and easy. Anyone who wants a free test, go to http://nyc.gov/covidtest or call 311.”

He even hyped how easy it was, saying, “We’re bringing testing right to YOU.”

The New York Post noted that de Blasio vowed back in May to get tested but never did.

