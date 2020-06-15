https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/mind-blowing-makeover-supremes-redefine-sex/

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday released an opinion redefining “sex” in the Civil Rights Act to include whatever sexual representation a person may choose to adopt, and requiring employers to treat them as a member of that sex.

The fight stemmed from the dismissal of several employees who boasted about their alternative sexual lifestyle choices, which in at least one case created for his employer an open conflict with the employer’s desire to treat his funeral home customers with the noncontroversial environment he felt they deserved.

When a male employee, whose job it was to interact with grieving families, announced he was becoming a woman and would act and dress as one, the funeral home concluded that was not a workable solution, and the employee was violating the company’s dress code, and dismissed him.

The Supreme Court, without addressing the extensive list of situations in which its ruling may infringe on religious rights, said that was not allowable under federal law.

TRENDING: Seattle zone’s new enforcers blocking police response to ‘rapes, robberies’

The 6-3 majority opinion said, “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

A dissent, by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Clarence Thomas, took only one sentence to reveal the activism adopted by the majority.

“There is only one word for what the court has done today: legislation,” he wrote.

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s new definition of ‘sex’? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (135 Votes)

He charged that the majority was guilty of doing what judges rightly have been condemned for doing from the bench over the years: saying the law is what they – politically – think it should be, not what the law states.

“The document that the court releases is in the form of a judicial opinion interpreting a statute, but that is deceptive. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination on any of five specified grounds: ‘race, color, religion, sex, [and] national origin.’ … Neither ‘sexual orientation nor ‘gender identity’ appears on that list. For the past 45 years, bills have been introduced in Congress to add ‘sexual orientation’ to the list, and in recent years, bill have included ‘gender identity’ as well. But to date, none has passed….”

The dissent explained, “Because no such amendment of Title VII has been enacted in accordance with the requirements in the Constitution (passage in both Houses and presentment to the president … Title VII’s prohibition of discrimination because of ‘sex’ still means what it has always meant.

“But the court is not deterred by these constitutional niceties. Usurping the constitutional authority of the other branches, the court has essentially taken H.R. 5’s provision on employment discrimination and issued it under the guise of statutory interpretation.

“A more brazen abuse of our authority to interpret statutes is hard to recall.”

Analysts have expressed concern that the move could literally destroy all of the advances made for women’s rights in recent decades, because the new ruling will allow a man who says he is a woman to demand any of those accommodations or rights.

The opinion was for three separate cases, all similar. The Alliance Defending Freedom defended the funeral home, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, which was attacked by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for having dismissed the man who said he was a woman, and planned to wear a dress to meet with grieving families.

“Americans must be able to rely on what the law says, and it is disappointing that a majority of the justices were unwilling to affirm that commonsense principle. Redefining ‘sex’ to mean ‘gender identity’ will create chaos and enormous unfairness for women and girls in athletics, women’s shelters, and many other contexts. Civil rights laws that use the word ‘sex’ were put in place to protect equal opportunities for women. Allowing a court or government bureaucrats to redefine a term with such a clear and important meaning undermines those very opportunities—the ones the law was designed to protect,” said ADF spokesman John Bursch.

In the Harris case it was Anthony Stephens who announced he was a “she” and “she” was going to dress like a woman.

That violated a company dress code that provided man to dress like men while on the job.

The Supreme Court had been warned on the consequences of such a decision.

“Employment reserved for women – like playing in the WNBA or working at a shelter for battered women … – now must be opened to males who identify as women. The same is true of sports and educational opportunities under Title IX. The Sixth Circuit’s ruling impedes women’s advancement. … In sum, the Sixth Circuit ushered in a profound change in federal law accompanied by widespread legal and social ramifications.”

A petition from nine people who have experienced the dysphoria that causes people to desire to be the opposite gender also warned the justices of the problems it would create.

Walt Heyer, Jamie Shupe, Linda Seiler, Hacsi Horvath, Clifton Francis Burleigh Jr., Laura Perry, Jeffrey Johnston, Jeffrey McCall and Kathy Grace Duncan had filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the justices to affirm that “sex” in the federal statute mean male and female.

They related their own life experiences in the brief.

“Heyer is a man who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, took hormones and underwent surgery to adopt the physical appearance of the opposite sex, and lived for eight years appearing to be a woman. But those steps did not resolve his problems and he attempted suicide,” the brief says. “He was diagnosed with dissociative disorder and was able to resolve his gender dysphoria through psychotherapy to effectively treat the dissociative disorder. His feelings of wanting to be the opposite sex went away, and he was able to return to living with a male appearance and be happy.”

Other stories are similar.

“Hacsi Horvath is a male who identified as a transgender female for over 12 years. Mr. Horvath is an expert in clinical epidemiology and researcher at USC and now warns people of the risks and dangers associated with sex-reassignment surgery.”

The former transgenders wrote: “This emerging group of people with gender identity issues are suffering from emotional, psychological, or social identity discomfort far deeper than new pronouns can rectify.

“Doctors admit they do not know who will remain gender-dysphoric long term, yet they condone gender identity change, socially or medically, for youths and adults.

“This is abuse. It is abuse to tell a person he or she can select a gender and truly become the opposite sex. It is a false hope. Such a suggestion is factually a lie, a lie with life-long destructive ramifications.”

They wrote, “Differences exist between males and females at conception at the biochemical and cellular levels, and result directly from the defining genotypic difference between male and female mammals. An XY (male) sex chromosome constitution versus an XX (female) sex chromosome constitution.

“Every cell of a male is male, and every cell of a female is female.”

Those seeking a change in the definition of sex are suffering from a “false belief that they really are a different sex than their biology.”

Affirming such afflictions is “more likely to cause harm than good,” they say.

Alito wrote the majority’s conclusions are “preposterous,” because the court’s job is “to interpret statutory terms to ‘mean what they conveyed to reasonable people at the time they were written.’ If every single living American had been surveyed in 1964, it would have been hard to find any who thought that discrimination because of sex meant discrimination because of sexual orientation – not to mention gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown at the time.”

“No one should be fooled,” the dissent said. “The court’s opinion is like a pirate ship. It sails under a textualist flag, but what it actually represents is a theory of statutory interpretation that Justice Scalia excoriated – the theory that courts should ‘update’ old statutes so that they better reflect the current values of society.”

Alito wrote that the question was not whether gender identity should be protected, “The question is whether Congress did that in 1964. It indisputable did not.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which fought for the special LGBTQ accommodations, boasted that the ruling was “the result of decades of advocates fighting for our rights.”

It conceded that the ruling was essentially a political statement, as the court now “has caught up to the majority of our country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

