Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, 19, was one of two women found dead in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday night, a week after she was reported missing.

Local officials said in a statement that they found Salau’s body, as well as the body of 75-year-old Victoria Sims, and that 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths.

Any relationship between the victims or among the pair and Glee Jr. is unclear, and law enforcement did not immediately release more details about the case.

Sims was a retired state worker, according to obtained by local outlet WCTV, and known for her decade of volunteer work with the AARP as well as community groups. She had been reported missing on the same night her body was found by law enforcement.

Salau was reported missing on June 6 and had gone viral on social media, with the hashtag #JusticeforToyin gaining widespread attention as activists and others called for an expanded search for the teenager. On the same day she was reported missing, Salau had tweeted that she was sexually assaulted and listed details about the man she said assaulted her, including that he was black, drove a white truck and appeared to be in his 40s.

Salau was an outspoken Black Lives Matter activist and was seen in a popular video speaking passionately at a protest. Nearly $10,000 had been raised in a GoFundMe campaign to help search for her before officials reported she had been slain, but it has since been suspended.

Numerous prominent activists, authors and some lawmakers, including Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter What ‘defund the police’ actually means ‘Defund the police’ movement hits semantics roadblock MORE (D-Calif.), have spoken out about her death.

Heart-wrenching. Oluwatoyin Salau used her voice to fight for the Black community and speak out against injustice. She was only 19 and had her whole life ahead of her. We must do better to protect Black women and value their lives. #JusticeForToyin https://t.co/WUPb5hpYqT — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin Salau This should not be. It just should. Not. Be pic.twitter.com/MsXXfTK8nd — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) June 15, 2020

Rest In Peace, Oluwatoyin Salau. I’m sorry that your life was so painful in your last days on earth. You were trying to change America for Black lives. Thank you. We need #JusticeForToyin, @TallyPD. pic.twitter.com/ARETUys6rb — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 15, 2020

Justice for Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau https://t.co/f4J4GaoH5b — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2020

According to court documents reviewed by WCTV, the suspect, Glee Jr., was previously arrested on May 30 on accusations of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1.

