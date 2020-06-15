https://www.theblaze.com/news/nascar-driver-blue-lives-matter-racecar

NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, who pilots the famed #43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, ran a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway last Wednesday.

“I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR,” Wallace, the only black driver running full-time in NASCAR’s Cup Series, said. “Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”



Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images



Wallace ran the car the same week that NASCAR announced a ban on Confederate flags at all future events, a monumental and controversial policy change.

In response, Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman showed up at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, in preparation for the Hooters 250, with a paint scheme that honored law enforcement.

Weatherman’s scheme contrasted Wallace’s, declaring, “#BackTheBlue.”

On Weatherman’s hood was the blue and black flag that has become synonymous with “Blue Lives Matter.”

“Mike Harmon Racing proudly releases the 47 Chevy Camaro paint scheme #ThinBlueLine piloted by @KyleWeatherman @HomesteadMiami,” Weatherman’s team announced. “Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication.”

“RACEDAY here in Miami have something special on the car this weekend. A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives. please repost LOVE everyone,” Weatherman said on Saturday.

In response to David Ragan, a former Cup Series driver, Weatherman added, “I absolutely I support the black men and women of this country and also support all first responders also. LOVE EVERYONE.”

Weatherman finished 33rd on Saturday after completing just 67 of the 167 scheduled laps at the 1.5 mile oval in southern Florida.

