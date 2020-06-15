https://www.dailywire.com/news/north-korea-threatens-to-re-militarize-border-with-south-korea-make-it-a-fortress

North Korean state television reported Tuesday that the communist regime’s army has been developing an “action plan” to re-enter parts of the demilitarized zone.

“Our army will rapidly and thoroughly implement any decisions and orders of the Party and government,” the North Korean army on state television, reported Reuters.

The North Korean army also revealed that their plan would involve turning “the front line into a fortress” and further heightening “the military vigilance against the South,” reported Business Insider.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea’s threats have been accompanied by bouts of general frustration over declining relations, in addition to the regime’s dissatisfaction with the humanitarian balloons sent over its border by activists.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean dictator’s younger sister, who previously called the humanitarian activists “human scum,” revealed on state television over the weekend that the North Korea military was prepared to escalate the situation to cool down “our people’s resentment,” reported the AP.

“By exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I have an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action,” she said in a statement on state television.

“If I drop a hint of our next plan the [South Korean] authorities are anxious about, the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army,” she said. “Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people’s resentment and surely carry out it, I believe.”

According to Fox News, North Korean state television reported last week that the country would cease communication with South Korea amidst the balloon dispute.

“We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face to face with the South Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay,” said the communist government on state television.

According to Reuters, South Korea recently took legal action against groups that were sending balloons over the border.

Park Sang-hak, chairman of a Democratic activist group that sends information balloons, said he doesn’t have plans to stop, reported BBC.

“We in South Korea have our own sovereignty, and in this democratic country people have three basic rights – and one of them is freedom of speech,” said Park.

“If the leaflets get blocked, then we will send drones. They cannot stop us. Fact and truth cannot be stopped. The voice of 45,000 defectors who seek truth will continue,” he said.

Both groups that have been challenged by the South Korea government reportedly plan to continue the balloon campaign. The move suggests that the activists don’t find South Korea’s arguments against balloons — that they inflame border tensions, damage the environment, and present a safety risk — particularly convincing.

