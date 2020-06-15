https://www.theblaze.com/news/osus-chuba-hubbard-says-he-wont-be-doing-anything-with-team-after-mike-gundy-wore-an-oan-shirt

Oklahoma State University running back Chuba Hubbard declared Monday that he “will not be doing anything with” the team after head coach Mike Gundy was spotted wearing a One American News network T-shirt on a fishing trip.

What are the details?

A CBS Sports reporter posted an image on Twitter showing Gundy wearing an OAN shirt while apparently at Lake Texoma last week along with comments Gundy made back in April praising the news outlet.

Hubbard responded by tweeting, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard did not elaborate further, but other Oklahoma State players chimed in saying they “stand with” Hubbard in his apparent boycott and disdain for OAN.

Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher last season from Alberta, Canada, rushed for 2,094 yards last year and was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

ESPN reported that OAN is “a far-right news network that has been known to promote conspiracy theories and is often cited by President Donald Trump.”

Hubbard’s revolt sparked controversy on social media, with some praising his alleged stance for social justice and others lambasting him for overreacting to a man’s selection of attire while on vacation.

Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis issued a statement over the ordeal, saying, “I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

The Daily Caller‘s David Hookstead weighed in with his take on Hubbard’s reaction, writing that “the idea of boycotting a program over a shirt is so stupid.”

The columnist added, “OAN is a news network. It’s not a terrorist organization. What the hell is Hubbard talking about, and where does he get off thinking he has the right to criticize Gundy’s shirt choice?”

