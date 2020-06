https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/oscars-get-major-delay-film-eligibility-window-extended/

(CNBC) — The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in April next year.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the annual ceremony would leave its Feb. 28, 2021 date in favor of one in late April, as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered movie theaters around the world and caused many movie studios to delay film releases.

The Academy Awards will now take place on April 25, 2021.

