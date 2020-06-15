https://www.theblaze.com/news/activist-controversial-statues-winston-churchill

Activist Lorraine Jones, who is chair of the Lambeth Independent Police Advisory Group out of the United Kingdom, said that she’s never “personally” met former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and she’s not sure his London statue should remain standing.

What are the details?

During an embarrassing Saturday exchange, Jones, speaking with Channel 4 News host Cathy Newman, addressed the recent defacing of a Churchill statue in London, blaming it on “far-right” activists.

“They were not guarding the Churchill statue,” Jones said. “The thuggery which we all witness was horrifying and totally unacceptable, so that was just an excuse.”

Jones added that certain people should be seriously examined to determine whether they are placed on a “high pedestal in this society.”

“I think what needs to happen — which I know has already started — we need to look at the people that are being placed on a high pedestal in this society, the reasons why they are, and honestly and rightfully [decide] if they are supposed to be removed,” she said.

“The sooner the government can make the decisions to take down the statues, which shouldn’t be there, place them in a museum, like there are some people have requested, the better,” she said.

But what about the Churchill statue?

Newman pressed Jones as to whether she believed the government should remove the Churchill statue.

“I’ve heard many arguments on both sides,” Jones responded. “Some say that he’s a racist, some say that he’s a hero. I haven’t personally met him, but what I would say is that that question of whether he should remain should be put to the community.”

Churchill, the former British Prime Minister who led the U.K. to victory in World War II, died in 1965.

A perplexed Newman then went on to ask Jones whether she personally believed the Churchill statue should be removed.

“Well, I’m going to be honest, I haven’t done a lot of history work with Churchill, but if I was to do that, it will be based on my findings,” Jones said.

[embedded content]

Far right activists and statue ‘protectors’ clash with police in London and across UK



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

