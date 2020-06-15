https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/pastor-turns-church-worship-bar/

(FOX NEWS) — An evangelical pastor in Argentina turned his church into a bar to protest the coronavirus restrictions he says are discriminating against houses of worship, according to local media.

Pastors dressed as waiters and carried Bibles on trays to bar tables set up inside the Comunidad Redentor (Redeemer Community) church in the city of San Lorenzo, protesting Gov. Omar Perotti’s ban on church gatherings of 10 people or more, La Capital reports.

“We are standing here today dressed like this, carrying a tray, because it seems this is the only way we can serve the word of God,” Daniel Cattaneo, senior pastor, said as he opened the “worship bar” last Wednesday.

