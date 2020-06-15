https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/crime-in-chaz-

Reporting from the area formerly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer, host of “Slightly Offens*ve”, spoke with a local Uber driver whose story paints a very different picture about the so called “peaceful protest” than we’re hearing from the mainstream media and leftist politicians.

“I pulled up, I had a request up in the war-zone [CHAZ/CHOP],” the driver said. “There’s two kids smoking a joint … and they said you can’t wait here. And I said, ‘I’m Uber, I’m going to wait here.’ And I said, ‘this is America, I’ll go where I want.’ And the both pulled out guns and stuck them to my f***ing head.”

The Uber driver described the confrontation taking a “personal” turn when protesters mocked him for being an “old white guy” and demanded he “get the f*** out of here.”

“I’m all about protests, but not about rioting and all this stuff,” he added.

