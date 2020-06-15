https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/planned-parenthood-endorses-joe-biden-says-literally-life-death-election/

The nation’s largest abortion provider Planned Parenthood endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday, with the group’s acting president Alexis McGill Johnson saying, “This is literally a life and death election.”

In a separate statement, the group said, “Donald Trump is putting our lives at risk every single day he remains in office.”

McGill Johnson is acting president of both Planned Parenthood and the group’s campaign arm Planned Parenthood Action. She spoke to NPR about the endorsement:

With abortion rights advocates on the defensive at the federal and state levels over the last four years, Planned Parenthood’s advocacy arm is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in his race to defeat President Trump. Activists are putting their hope in Biden, whom some see as having a mixed record on abortion, as they watch a U.S. Supreme Court reshaped by Trump appointees for key decisions that could scale back access to abortion and birth control. They’re also reeling from a series of policy reversals related to reproductive health during the Trump administration. “This is literally a life and death election,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood, told NPR ahead of the announcement. “We felt like we can’t endure another four years of Trump; we have to do everything we can to get him out of office.”…

TRENDING: Oh Brother… Stacey Abrams: “A Man Was Murdered Because He Was Asleep in a Drive-Through” (VIDEO)

Endorsement video posted to YouTube with this statement, “Donald Trump is putting our lives at risk every single day he remains in office — from endless attempts to block access to abortion, to his total incompetence in handling the response to COVID-19, to inciting violence against protestors. Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who will stand up for our health and our rights. In this election, the choice is clear: Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses Joe Biden for President of the United States.”

[embedded content]

Endorsement statement:

Why We’re Endorsing Joe Biden for President For the 2020 Presidential Election, we’ll all make a choice. Joe Biden was instrumental in the creation of the Affordable Care Act, expanding birth control with no co-pay to nearly 63 million women, and helping to ensure that sexual and reproductive health care was accessible across the country. Biden has pledged to fight to not just protect but also expand access to sexual and reproductive health care, and he left the Senate in 2009 with a 100% voting record from Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Meanwhile, Donald Trump spent the past four years pushing policies and actions that threaten our health, our rights, and our lives. He has prioritized dismantling our health care system and viciously attacking the rights of systematically oppressed communities. Donald Trump is dangerous, and we must do everything we can to get him out of office this November. Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who will stand up for our health and our rights. We have a choice in this presidential election between a man who incites violence, who dehumanizes anyone who disagrees with him, whose incompetence and disregard for the law are a danger to us all — and a man who will fight for our health and rights. Now is the time to push for bold leadership, to bring big ideas and to reverse the damage the Trump administration has done.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

