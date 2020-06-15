http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GKSpeEq6fe4/

The bodies of a missing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester and an elderly woman were found in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday night.

Police said the victims, 19-year-old Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims, were discovered alongside each other during a search over the weekend, according to the Miami Herald.

Salau was last seen in Tallahassee after a protest on June 6, and Sims was reported missing on Thursday.

“The suspect in this case has been identified as Aaron Glee Jr, 49. As stated earlier, he has been taken into custody,” the Tallahassee Police Department said in an update Monday.

The department added that there was no further information to release at the time but said the investigation was ongoing.

Arrest records from Orange County reportedly say Glee was arrested Sunday in Orlando on a warrant from Leon County regarding charges of homicide-felony murder, according to WCTV.

“Before she disappeared, Salau had sent tweets about being attacked. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized a search party for her on Wednesday, June 10,” the article read.

It continued: