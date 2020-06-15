https://www.theblaze.com/news/las-vegas-police-officer-paralyzed

A police officer who was shot in the head during rioting in Las Vegas earlier this month over George Floyd’s death remains on a ventilator, is unable to speak, and is paralyzed from the neck down.

The family of 29-year-old Officer Shay Mikalonis released a statement to Twitter via the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Saturday with health updates. In the statement, the family also thanked doctors and staff at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas as well as all who have prayed for Officer Mikalonis and donated to the Pray for Shay Day fundraiser.

“Our family can never express our gratitude for all the support for Shay,” the statement said. “We are always Las Vegas Strong and so proud of our community! Please keep Shay in your thoughts and prayers.”

The family added that while Mikalonis remains in poor condition, he is “awake” and able to recognize family members. They also announced a bit of good news, that Mikalonis has been accepted at “one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the country.”

Mikalonis was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support after being shot in the back of the head while attempting to disperse a crowd of protesters on the Las Vegas Strip early in the morning on June 2.

In an update on his health last week, the family said that while Mikalonis’ life has so far been spared, he may need to remain on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

According to the Associated Press, the 20-year-old male suspect who shot Mikalonis during the protests has been charged with attempted murder along with other firearms and battery charges. While reviewing evidence at a June 5 court hearing, a judge said that police video shows Edgar Samaniego “walking by, taking out a gun, and firing … at officers.”

Similar violence has continued as protests and riots rock the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death late last month.

In St. Louis, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was arrested on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn while Dorn was trying to protect a pawn store from looting.

