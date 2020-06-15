The protests continuing around the country are historic displays of social action. For political operatives, the mass gatherings are also a unique opportunity to harvest data on potential voters.

Advocacy and voter-registration groups are gathering a trove of data from protests by tracking the cellphones of participants and sending them messages about registering to vote or taking other actions. The tactics, which one user called “deeply spooky yet extremely helpful,” are the latest example of ways political groups are using cellphone data to target voters.

Tracking individuals through location data gathered by apps on their phones, often referred to as geofencing, has been used by businesses for years and has more recently caught on among political groups. That data allows firms to reach people’s phones with ads or other messaging—in real-time or later—without identifying individuals, proponents say.

Political groups say the protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody, along with earlier lockdown protests, are opening up fresh opportunities to reach people who may not be registered to vote or weren’t previously politically active.

“When these protests emerged, it was eye-opening for folks to understand, wow, people are gathering again,” said Quentin James, founder and president of the Collective, which works to elect African-Americans. Mr. James’s group is using the data gathered to target voter-registration messages to people who have been at protest locations. “We want to make sure we’re using all available tools in our toolbox to make sure we’re reaching the right people.”

Track Record How your smartphone’s location data can be used by political groups during protests START A person brings a smartphone to a protest. …the app developers, who could share data with location-data services companies. “device” : { “ifa” : “59C5BE…CC79”, “lat” : “12.34567”, “long” : “8.901234” } An app with location permissions sends the device’s location and a unique identifier to either… …a company offering location-data services. …and target political ads back at the smartphone user. A political group works with the location-data company to determine which geographic areas and timeframes to collect data from… Track Record How your smartphone’s location data can be used by political groups during protests START A person brings a smartphone to a protest. …the app developers, who could share data with location-data services companies. “device” : { “ifa” : “59C5BE…CC79”, “lat” : “12.34567”, “long” : “8.901234” } An app with location permissions sends the device’s location and a unique identifier to either… …a company offering location-data services. …and target political ads back at the smartphone user. A political group works with the location-data company to determine which geographic areas and timeframes to collect data from… Track Record How your smartphone’s location data can be used by political groups during protests START A person brings a smartphone to a protest. …the app developers, who could share data with location-data services companies. “device” : { “ifa” : “59C5BE…CC79”, “lat” : “12.34567”, “long” : “8.901234” } An app with location permissions sends the device’s location and a unique identifier to either… …a company offering location-data services. …and target political ads back at the smartphone user. A political group works with the location-data company to determine which geographic areas and timeframes to collect data from… Track Record How your smartphone’s location data can be used by political groups during protests START A person brings a smartphone to a protest. An app with location permissions may send the device’s location and a unique identifier to either… “device” : { “ifa” : “59C5BE…CC79”, “lat” : “12.34567”, “long” : “8.901234” } …the app developers, who could share data with location-data services companies. …a company offering location-data services A political group works with the location-data company to determine which geographic areas and timeframes to collect data from… …and target political ads back at the smartphone user.

Reaching those individuals is especially critical, groups say, since in-person voter registration drives were halted by the coronavirus. Plus, with Americans staying home for the past few months to prevent the virus’s spread, organizations have little other recent data about people’s movements.

Geofencing has become increasingly common in politics, and was expected to play a big role in the 2020 election even before a pandemic and social unrest upended the campaign season.

Some argue that collecting protesters’ location data is akin to surveillance.

X-Mode Social Inc., which collects location data from software built into about 300 apps, has rejected requests for data on phones in protest locations, according to Joshua Anton, its chief executive. Mr. Anton wrote on LinkedIn last week that X-Mode believes in “withholding [data] from use cases we believe could bring harm,” also citing its decision not to monitor religious institutions or elections. He asked peer firms “to protect the data of those fighting against racial inequality.”

Keith Chen, a behavioral economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles, who has used cellphone data in his research, said such data can be useful. But given the lack of rules around informed consent—protesters may not even know their data is being used—he said there is little to protect others from using data to identify individual protesters.

“To the degree that this becomes very common, I do worry that it starts to put a chill on people’s willingness to peaceably assemble,” said Mr. Chen of the protest data gathering.

Privacy experts suggest those who don’t want to be tracked can turn off location services on their phones or adjust app location privileges in cellphone settings.

IQM Corp., a political ad-tech firm, has received a number of requests from PACs and advocacy groups to geofence recent protests, said Kris Qiu, the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer. Mr. Qiu said both liberal and conservative groups have contacted him.

When asked whether the presidential campaigns have sought to use recent protester data to target messages, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign declined to comment. The Trump campaign didn’t respond to calls for comment.

Democratic voter-registration outfit Field Team 6 is using

Facebook Inc.

advertising tools to direct ads to users within a specific geographic area of recent protests, said founder Jason Berlin. The group switched to digital earlier this year after coronavirus halted its voter-registration efforts at grocery stores, college campuses and other physical locations.

A mobile view of a Field Team 6 ad on Facebook.

Mr. Berlin’s group targeted voter-registration ads to Facebook users whose cellphones were present in the areas of demonstrations in Detroit, Houston, Raleigh and Tallahassee, cities located in battleground states the group is focused on for the November presidential and Senate races.

“It’s deeply spooky yet extremely helpful,” Mr. Berlin said. “We’re actively looking at where the protests are popping up and then readjusting our targets.”

Shomik Dutta, a former Obama aide and co-founder of Higher Ground Labs, a progressive political tech incubator, said he would encourage Democrats to use geofencing to reach more voters, but said it is important that companies operate legally and obey privacy laws.

He noted that Republicans are using geofencing to their advantage, such as the Trump campaign’s data-gathering efforts to better reach voters at rallies and other events.

The Collective worked with VoteMAP, a technology firm specializing in audience creation and mobile outreach for progressives, to collect location data up to a mile around protests in Columbus, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., between May 29 and May 31, said Jeremy Fair, co-founder of VoteMAP, which is owned by technology firm Datum Tech Inc.

In efforts to better understand where the mobile-phone users are based, VoteMAP examined device location 48 hours before the protest and 48 hours after, Mr. Fair said. VoteMAP worked with at least one other client, progressive group the Committee to Protect Medicare and Affordable Care, to gather location data from cellphone users at lockdown protests several weeks ago in attempts to determine the potential spread of coronavirus from users gathering at the demonstrations.

Mr. Fair said VoteMAP accesses and aggregates data from thousands of apps that may include gaming, entertainment and weather. VoteMAP says the app publishers are responsible for terms and compliance with necessary laws and privacy practices.

In the past two weeks, VoteMAP has served ads to more than 14,000 mobile devices believed to be in protest areas. “Let’s keep the same energy in November…at the ballot box…Vote Black voices and representation in power,” flashes the Collective’s ad on three different slides, with the last including a link to register to vote, according to images of the ad reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Collective’s Mr. James said its “Vote to Live” campaign will run through September and aims to register 250,000 black Americans. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $2 million in March to the Collective’s efforts to register more black voters.

“We never had the funding and the resources to really engage in these types of techniques before,” The Collective’s Mr. James said.

