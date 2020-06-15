http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KZhXeCH2WFY/

A report about an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that former Vice President and 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden is not as unpopular as Hillary Clinton was when she was the candidate in 2016.

NBC reported on its poll:

In the June 2016 NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — so after clinching the Democratic nomination but before the party’s convention — Clinton’s favorable/unfavorable rating was 33 percent positive, 55 percent negative (-22). And Trump’s was worse: 29 percent positive, 60 percent negative (-31).

NBC then compared Biden and Trump, which showed that while Trump had a higher disapproval rating (50 percent to Biden’s 38 percent) he also has a higher approval rating than Biden, who has 37 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.

“Now Republicans still have the opportunity to define Biden — 23 percent of voters have a neutral opinion of him (compared to 8 percent for Trump now and 12 percent for Clinton in 2016),” NBC reported, adding its anti-Trump spin. The report went on:

Trump has improved on his numbers from four years ago (that’s what happens when you fully take over your party, which wasn’t the case back in June of 2016) and Biden still has plenty of work to do with the youngest voters (his fav/unfav here is just 26 percent positive, 35 percent negative), and his VERY positive rating is just 17 percent (though that’s 2 points higher than Clinton’s in June of ’16).

NBC also asked about other public figures and the approval ratings of Russia (5 percent) and China (5 percent).

Barack Obama had the highest approval rating in the poll at 57 percent, followed by infectious disease physician Anthony Fauci at 50 percent.

