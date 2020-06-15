http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cubMYSpmzQc/abc-news-announces-martha-raddatz-will-have-the

‘World News Tonight’ Wins Across the Board Among Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the Week

Season to Date ‘World News Tonight’ Is America’s Most-Watched Newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the First Time in 24 Years

ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” was the most-watched program in America on all of broadcast and cable television for the week of May 4, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “World News Tonight” claimed the Top 5 programs in Total Viewers with its Wednesday (10.592 million – No. 1), Monday (10.288 million – No. 2), Thursday (9.970 million – No. 3), Friday (9.716 million – No. 4) and Tuesday (9.665 million – No. 5) airings, respectively. ‘World News Tonight’ placed three programs in the top 10 on all American television among Adults 25-54 and two programs in top 10 in Adults 18-49 for the week. All week “World News Tonight” dedicated newscasts to coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak. Anchor David Muir interviewed President Donald Trump on Tuesday, which was the #1 program in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 on all broadcast and cable that night.

For the first time in 24 years, “World News Tonight” is America’s No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 season to date —since the 1995-1996 season.

“World News Tonight” ranked as the evening’s No. 1 newscast in America for the 6th week running in Total Viewers (10.046 million), Adults 25-54 (2.006 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.322 million) for the week. “World News Tonight” has won all 33 weeks of the season and the last 76 weeks overall. “World News Tonight” outdelivered “NBC Nightly News” (8.960 million, 1.837 million and 1.226 million, respectively) increasing its lead week to week across the board: Total Viewers (+6% – 1.086 million vs. 1.028 million), Adults 25-54 (+219% – 169,000 vs. 53,000) and Adults 18-49 (+96% – 96,000 vs. 49,000). “World News Tonight” also widened its margin of victory over “NBC Nightly News” year to year in Total Viewers by 56% (1.086 million vs. 696,000).

“World News Tonight” improved on the same week last year by double-digit in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+1.858 million/+23% – 10.046 million vs. 8.188 million), Adults 25-54 (+418,000/+26% – 2.006 million vs. 1.588 million) and Adults 18-49 (+256,000/+24% – 1.322 million vs. 1.066 million), for the 9th consecutive week.

Season to date, “World News Tonight” (9.624 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, “World News Tonight” is more than doubling its lead over “NBC Nightly News” (8.574 million) from last season (+104% – 1.050 million vs. 514,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years—since the 1995-1996 season. “World News Tonight” is beating “CBS Evening News” (6.072 million) by 3.552 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, World News Tonight” is improving in Total Viewers (+757,000/+9% – 9.624 million vs. 8.867 million) Adults 25-54 (+131,000/+7% – 1.956 million vs. 1.825 million) and Adults 18-49 (+107,000/+9% – 1.332 million vs. 1.225 million) compared to the same point last season. In fact, “World News Tonight” is seeing its most-watched season in 16 years and strongest key Adult performances in 4 years – since the 2003-04 and the 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

“World News Tonight” is also No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+67,000 – 1.956 million vs. 1.889 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years—since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. “World News Tonight” is also leading NBC in Adults 18-49 (+11,000 – 1.332 million vs. 1.321 million) for the first time in 24 years—since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, “World News Tonight” (10.046 million, 2.006 million and 1.322 million, respectively) defeated “CBS Evening News” (6.384 million, 1.157 million and 808,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.662 million), Adults 25-54 (+849,000) and Adults 18-49 (+514,000).

ABC “World News Tonight with David Muir” airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of May 4, 2020):

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/4/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/27/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/6/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-5/10/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-5/12/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 5/4/20 based on Total Day.

*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

– ABC –

