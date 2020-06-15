http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NA76_HiESWg/

Nur Omar Mohamed, the father of far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is “desperately ill” and in a coma at a Minneapolis hospital as he suffers from COVID-19, according to a report from DailyMail.com.

Mohamed, 67, has been in a coma for the last eight days at Hennepin Medical Center. According to the report, Omar’s older sister, Sahra, is flying in from Kenya to be by his side.

“It is not looking good, he is very sick,” a family friend told DailyMail.com.

The source for the report also claimed that Mohamed and Omar have not spoken in recent months after a series of photos were released that showed Omar walking with her new husband Tim Mynett, who had his hand on her rear.

“He thought that was very demeaning that she should be walking around in public like that,” said the source. “They have hardly spoken in three months.”

The source also claimed that Mohamed refused to meet Mynett due to Omar’s affair.

“He has been very angry about the shame his daughter brought upon him and the family for having an affair while married,” the source said of Mohamed. “He refused to meet Tim Mynett.”

Mohamed came to America in 1995 with his daughters Sahra and Ilhan after they spent more than four years in a camp for Somali refugees in Kenya. After arriving to America, Mohamed worked as a taxi driver and later for the United States Postal Service.

While little is known of Mohamed’s past in Somalia, it is clear that he has seven children, with Omar being the youngest.

In her memoir published earlier this year, Omar claimed her father was strict and did not appreciate her wearing revealing clothing as he believed it reflected on his parenting.

“He wouldn’t have been fixated on the fact that a shirt didn’t cover up my chest enough but rather on the fact that he had failed to teach me that my value as a human wasn’t based on the extent of my body that I had on display,” Omar wrote.

“He would have blamed himself for not giving me enough self-esteem, resources, or love,” she added, before later stating that her father “isn’t” forgiving.

