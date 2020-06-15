https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-trump-planning-rally-in-sessions-hometown-on-behalf-of-his-run-off-election-oponent

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a rally shortly before the Alabama run-off election on behalf of Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University head football coach, in his senate bid against former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

“Two sources familiar with the plans” told CNN that the event will be held in Sessions’ hometown of Mobile, Alabama, where the then-Alabama senator joined Trump at a rally in 2015 to praise his immigration plan. Sessions formally endorsed Trump in February 2016. He was announced as the presidents-elect’s first pick for attorney general shortly after Trump’s upset election victory against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Over the last several months, multiple polls show Tuberville substantially leading Sessions, whose relationship with the president has soured over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

An early-May poll by the firm Cyngal shows Tuberville leading Sessions by 20 points, an uptick of eight points since the firm’s March poll. Another poll, conducted before Trump endorsed Tuberville, showed the former football coach leading Sessions by four points — but also showed that this lead would increase to 24 points if the president endorsed Tuberville.

Sessions has repeatedly defended his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, arguing that “If I, as a target of the investigation, had broken the law by not recusing myself, it would have been a catastrophe for the rule of law and for the president.” Nonetheless, President Trump has told him to drop out of the race.

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big… https://t.co/AJPUBTPCnT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me. He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Despite the fallout, Sessions endorsed Trump for the 2020 election, and expressed enthusiasm for the president’s agenda in an open letter to the people of Alabama earlier this month, reports Fox News.

“I have remained faithful to the President and his agenda,” said Sessions. “I have always stood up for him, and I never backed down, not even for one moment. My convictions are immovable, built on rock, not sand.”

In fact, when Sessions announced his run for office, he emphasized his commitment to the president’s agenda: “When President Trump took on Washington, only one Senator out of a hundred had the courage to stand with him: me. I was the first to support President Trump. I was his strongest advocate. I still am. We must make America great again.”

