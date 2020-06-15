https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shari-redstone-brandon-korff-quarantine-violation/2020/06/15/id/972189

The son of ViacomCBS chairwoman Shari Redstone was deported from Israel after he violated the country’s coronavirus quarantine rules.

Brandon Korff, 33, was ordered out of the country after he made a secret visit to his girlfriend, noted the New York Post. He was originally allowed to enter Israel to see his brother, who is serving in the Israeli military. But Korff then visited his 18-year-old girlfriend, actress and model Yael Shelbia.

In statement, Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority said Korff “violated the isolation orders from the moment he entered the country and met his Israeli partner” and “stayed with her in the same apartment.”

Korff was quickly ordered out of the Middle Eastern country.

Israel banned entry to non-citizens or residents in March in an effort to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus. Israel requires all individuals entering the country to remain in quarantine for two weeks following their arrival.

Israel has seen more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases and just over 300 deaths. It saw a sharp increase in cases during the month of March before the numbers dropped when strict guidelines were enacted. June has seen a slight uptick in the case numbers.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

