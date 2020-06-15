https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/502855-star-oklahoma-state-running-back-balks-after-coach-photographed

Oklahoma State University running back Chuba Hubbard tore into head coach Mike Gundy on Twitter Monday after a photo emerged showing him wearing a One America News Network T-shirt.

Hubbard slammed the coach over the photo in a tweet posted by CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone, writing, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

At least one fellow Cowboys player, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, quickly backed up Hubbard on Twitter:

One America News is a right-wing network known for its pro-Trump coverage.

The network came under scrutiny earlier this month after President TrumpDonald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line?  Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE cited it in a tweet in which he promoted a baseless conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old man who was shoved to the ground and seriously injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., during a recent protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Earlier this year, one of the network’s reporters was slammed online for asking Trump at a press briefing — amid controversy over Trump’s use of the phrase “Chinese virus” to refer to the coronavirus — if he considered the term “Chinese food” racist “because it is food that originated from China.” 

The reporter accused the “major left-wing media” of joining forces with “Chinese Communist Party narratives” and trying to brand Trump as a “racist for making these claims about ‘Chinese virus’” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to NBC News on Monday, Burns Hargis, the president of Oklahoma State University, said that he hears and respects the concerns expressed by the school’s black student-athletes after Hubbard’s tweet.

“This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State,” he added.

