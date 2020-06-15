https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/star-running-back-threatens-quit-oklahoma-state-coach-spotted-oan-shirt/

Oklahoma State Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy was recently spotted wearing an OAN shirt while on a fishing trip.

Cue the crybullies. Specifically, one of his own players, star running back Chuba Hubbard.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

That’s right, big tough football player guy is melting down because his coach is wearing a shirt that he evidently doesn’t like. ESPN glamorizes Hubbard by reporting:

Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher last season, tweeted Monday that he “will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” in response to a photo of coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt. “I will not stand for this,” Hubbard posted on the day in which Cowboys players were scheduled to begin voluntary workouts on campus. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable.” OAN stands for One America News, a far-right news network that has been known to promote conspiracy theories and is often cited by President Donald Trump. The network, which has a fraction of the audience of Fox News, has tried to position itself as a place for a pro-Trump audience that feels other conservative news outlets have become too mainstream in their reporting. An Oklahoma State spokesperson said Monday the school had no comment.

Several other players have voiced their support for Hubbard:

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

As an O-line we stand and support Chuba https://t.co/5zau9yTpCF — maybe: tev (@TevenJenkins) June 15, 2020

Strangely, however, Gundy has a reputation for being one of the biggest supporters of his players, going to bat for them in the media and sticking up for his guys. Most notably, in 2007 he went on his “I’m a man! I’m 40!” rant at the media after they trashed one of his players.

[embedded content]

Another example was in 2018, when again he went to stick up for a player that he felt was unfairly criticized by the media, boldly proclaiming “I don’t give a rat’s ass about Twitter.” Gundy is often courted by bigger programs, but late Cowboys booster T Boone Pickens always opened up the checkbook to keep Gundy.

