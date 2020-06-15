http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6ujRIZmxmBI/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html

Stocks dropped on Monday as investors grapple with signs of a second wave of coronavirus cases as the U.S. economy reopens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 266 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 slid 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.3% lower.

Stocks which stand to benefit the most from a successful reopening led the losses. Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines each lost more than 4%. United Airlines lost 3.7% and American Airlines slid 3.5%. Retailers Kohl’s and Gap declined. These types of stocks surged in May as investors bet that the worst of the virus was over.

“We’re in the midst of a correction,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The coronavirus is spiking up again and that’s a problem. There was also over-exuberance in the market. The market was discounting a quicker economic rebound.”

The action Monday followed a big pullback last week triggered by rising fears of a resurgence in the virus as well as investors’ profit-taking after the massive comeback.

The Dow and S&P 500 lost 5.5% and 4.7% last week, respectively, while the Nasdaq shed 2.3%. All three major equity benchmarks suffered their worst week since March 20.