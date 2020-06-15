https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Supreme-Court-LGBT-Rights/2020/06/15/id/972206

A devided Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. A ruling on similar protections for transgender people is expected soon.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in a 6-3 majority, interpreting the longstanding federal ban on sex discrimination in the workplace to cover bias on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The decisions could have a broad practical impact. More than half the U.S. states don’t cover sexual orientation and gender identity through their own anti-discrimination laws. More than half the nation’s 8 million LGBT workers live in those states, according to the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute.

The decision comes even after the Supreme Court shifted to the right with two appointments by President Donald Trump.

The cases tackled a central irony in the fight over LGBT rights. Although the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, LGBT people still could have been fired from their jobs in much of the country.

This report contains material from The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.

