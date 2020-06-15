https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/502721-supreme-court-sidesteps-new-cases-on-gun-rights-police-protections

The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two hot-button issues by declining to take up cases involving Second Amendment rights and legal protections for police officers.

The justices chose not to add new disputes over the right to carry a firearm in public and declined to revisit the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, which generally shields government employees from being held liable for alleged wrongdoing.

The results mean fewer than four justices agreed to take up the cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Clarence ThomasClarence ThomasLawmakers see some common ground on police reform proposals Police reforms should include federal cops too Booker says GOP senator has told him qualified immunity is ‘on the table’ in Senate police reform bill MORE dissented from the court’s decision to deny the hearings.

In dissenting from the denial of a new Second Amendment dispute, Thomas was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSusan Collins vows to overturn Trump rule rolling back LGBT patients’ protections Democrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat MORE.

Thomas indicated that he would have used the case “to clarify that the Second Amendment protects a right to public carry.”

This breaking news report will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

