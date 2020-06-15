https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspect-arrested-in-slaying-of-florida-wildlife-officer-authorities_3388989.html

A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a 30-year-old Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer in Florida.

Eliceo Hernandez, 20, was arrested in the death of officer Julian Keen Jr. over the weekend, officials told Fox35. Hernandez was charged with negligent homicide, according to WINK News.

Hernandez’s arrest came after three suspects in the case were taken in for questioning. The two others have not been charged.

According to officials, Hernandez was taken to the Hendry County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court date is Aug. 4.

Authorities said that Keen was off-duty and was trying to stop a hit-and-run suspect when he was gunned down. Several law enforcement agencies confirmed and mourned Keen’s death.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden also told news outlets: “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death.”

“We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community. He will be missed,” the sheriff said.

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association stated, “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also offered condolences to Keen’s family.

“We wish to offer our condolences to FWC, the family and friends of FWC Officer Julian Keen who lost his life last night. You have our deepest sympathies, prayers for you all,” a Facebook post from the local agency said.

