Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s opposition to the U.S. women’s national soccer team kneeling during the national anthem led to a Twitter spat involving three Republican congressmen, a leftist Hollywood actor and a former Republican House candidate.

Gaetz expressed his displeasure with the team after the U.S. Soccer Federation decided not to require the ladies to stand for their country’s anthem.

The Florida representative tweeted that he’d prefer not to have a national soccer team rather than have one “that won’t stand for the National Anthem.”

“You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised,” he wrote.

The tweet set off an exchange that included Gaetz, Sen. Ted Cruz and Hollywood actor and anti-police activist Ron Perlman, among others.

WARNING: The following posts contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

In response to Gaetz’s post about the anthem, Perlman attacked both Gaetz and President Donald Trump.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f— about what you two dips—- think,” Perlman tweeted.

Gaetz responded, reminding Perlman that he played a white supremacist on the TV series “Sons of Anarchy.”

Gaetz and Perlman continued the spat, and the actor fired back with another vulgar insult.

Eventually, Cruz got involved and floated the idea of a wrestling match for charity between Perlman and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who is a former four-time state champion wrestler with a career record of 150-1.

“Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

“You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Perlman responded by avoiding the match with Jordan and challenging Cruz, pledging to give $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if the match were to occur.

Cruz, in response, accused Perlman of being “soft.”

“I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting),” he replied.

“Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?” Cruz teased him.

During the exchange, Perlman also insulted Reps. Gaetz and Jordan, calling them “ugly.”

That was when former California House candidate Beatrice Cardenas got involved.

“This guy called YOU ugly? Lol,” Cardenas replied.

For his part, Jordan has avoided commenting on the matter, at least not online.

