Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s opposition to the U.S. women’s national soccer team kneeling during the national anthem led to a Twitter spat involving three Republican congressmen, a leftist Hollywood actor and a former Republican House candidate.

Gaetz expressed his displeasure with the team after the U.S. Soccer Federation decided not to require the ladies to stand for their country’s anthem.

The Florida representative tweeted that he’d prefer not to have a national soccer team rather than have one “that won’t stand for the National Anthem.”

“You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised,” he wrote.

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

The tweet set off an exchange that included Gaetz, Sen. Ted Cruz and Hollywood actor and anti-police activist Ron Perlman, among others.

WARNING: The following posts contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

In response to Gaetz’s post about the anthem, Perlman attacked both Gaetz and President Donald Trump.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f— about what you two dips—- think,” Perlman tweeted.

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

Gaetz responded, reminding Perlman that he played a white supremacist on the TV series “Sons of Anarchy.”

This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA https://t.co/mKUFz4y5ru — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Gaetz and Perlman continued the spat, and the actor fired back with another vulgar insult.

Honestly? The fact that Hollywood thinks I’m an asshole is a badge of honor 🙂 You wouldn’t be tweeting about me if my message weren’t true & effective. Threatens your wokeness. How triggered will you be when @realDonaldTrump is re-elected? More or less than when crooked lost? https://t.co/E31s3MuWP9 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Eventually, Cruz got involved and floated the idea of a wrestling match for charity between Perlman and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who is a former four-time state champion wrestler with a career record of 150-1.

“Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

“You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman responded by avoiding the match with Jordan and challenging Cruz, pledging to give $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if the match were to occur.

Cruz, in response, accused Perlman of being “soft.”

“I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting),” he replied.

“Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?” Cruz teased him.

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

During the exchange, Perlman also insulted Reps. Gaetz and Jordan, calling them “ugly.”

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

That was when former California House candidate Beatrice Cardenas got involved.

This guy called YOU ugly? Lol pic.twitter.com/oI5JTJ2ole — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) June 15, 2020

“This guy called YOU ugly? Lol,” Cardenas replied.

For his part, Jordan has avoided commenting on the matter, at least not online.

