http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HQSXdfILX6o/

Updated at 6:08 p.m.: to include Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s warning to bars of stricter enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott says 20-something Texans are catching coronavirus in greater numbers.

And he’s rebuking them for not taking safety precautions, such as wearing masks, when they go out.

Abbott took to the airwaves on Monday to caution Texans in their 20s that too many of them are taking COVID-19 too lightly.

“A lot of people have let down their guard,” he said on KLBK-TV’s noon newscast in Lubbock.

“If you do not use these safe strategies, you will test positive,” the governor warned. He referred to wearing a face covering, washing hands and maintaining a safe distance from others when Texans go out.

Though his administration couldn’t provide statistics, Abbott spoke of a “record pace” of infections among 20-somethings during an appearance on KRGV-TV in McAllen.

“What we’re seeing there is that people of that age group, they’re not following these appropriate best health and safety practices,” he said. “They’re not wearing face masks, they’re not sanitizing their hands, they’re not maintaining the safe distancing practices. And as a result, they are contracting COVID-19 at a record pace in the state of Texas.”

Abbott spokesman John Wittman said the governor has heard about higher numbers of infections among people between the ages of 20 and 29 from local health departments and county judges around the state.

Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirmed that, though he said numbers aren’t available.

“We’ve been hearing from some local health departments about recent cases/outbreaks in people in their 20s,” he said in a text message. “Too soon to have hard data.”

Abbott spoke of the rise of cases among young adults as the state witnesses more COVID-19 infections after businesses began reopening last month, Texans flocked to beaches on Memorial Day weekend and protests erupted over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

Hospitalizations because of the virus have increased in the state. Abbott and top state health officials have scheduled a news conference Tuesday in Austin to provide an update on Texas’ hospital capacity.

On Monday, there were 2,326 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas, a new high, according to the state health department’s website. It was the fourth straight day with a new high, and the state has reached a new high seven out of the last eight days. Van Deusen told The Dallas Morning News that spikes in the Dallas and Houston metro areas accounted for most of the increase. There were 701 people hospitalized in the North Central Texas Trauma area, which was not a record.

In Dallas County, officials reported 305 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the county’s sixth straight day of at least 300 new positive tests. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement that hospitalizations for coronavirus symptoms have risen recently, and that people should consider those cases the tip of the iceberg.

“A small increase in hospitalizations indicates a larger increase in illness,” he said.

Monday brought news, first reported by NFL.com, that multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys football players, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Elliott’s teammate, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, became the latest state celebrity to record at Abbott’s request a public-service announcement on the importance of wearing masks and observing other COVID-19 safety precautions. Smith followed country music legend George Strait and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. Earlier, Abbott had actor Matthew McConaughey provide the voice-over for a similar ad.

On KLBK Monday, Abbott was asked if he was worried about higher numbers of infections.

Abbott replied that one recent day’s spike in the number of positive test results was driven by testing in “prison-like settings” around Beaumont.

But he quickly pivoted to a stern lecture for younger Texas adults.

“I do want to bring this to your attention because what I’m about to tell you is true in Lubbock, but also true across the state of Texas, and that is over the past week or so, really for the month of June, we have seen an increase in the number of people in their 20s testing positive,” he said.

“That is true in Lubbock. It is true in San Antonio. It was true in Corpus Christi as well as many areas across the state,” Abbott said.

“We believe that a lot of people have let down their guard,” he continued. “The summer’s here. Things are opening up. They feel like they can go out without having to wear a face mask. And they are not realizing this very important fact — COVID-19 still exists in Texas, in America and across the globe.”

With masks, hygiene and distancing, Texans can determine whether they catch the disease, he said. Abbott stressed that ample hospital capacity is still available.

A liberal group criticized Abbott for blaming young adults when it’s he, the group said, who’s responsible for a resurgence of the disease.

“Gov. Abbott has followed Donald Trump’s orders at every turn in his pandemic response, including downplaying the seriousness of the virus and plowing through reopening phases,” Tara Pohlmeyer of the progressive advocacy group Progress Texas said in a written statement.

“Instead of foolishly scapegoating 20-somethings,’ Governor Abbott should take a look at his and Trump’s own voting base, who have yet to take the virus seriously,” she said. “There is a way to keep Texans safer, and that is to mandate mask-wearing in public places.”

Asked on KGRV about requiring masks, Abbott held firm.

“People should not be put in jail for failing to wear a face mask because of a pandemic — you know, nothing they did caused this,” he said.

On KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, he expressed concern about beachgoers.

“It is a fact that we have seen along beaches in the state of Texas, people gathering very closely together whether it be in Galveston or even in North or South Padre areas,” he said.

“And so people need to be real responsible, when they go out to beaches as they go to other social gathering events … because COVID-19 still exists,” he said. “You must be very careful as you go to these locations. Otherwise, you’re increasing the chances you will get it.”

Abbott also linked the increase in infections among young adults to an increase in bar-hopping.

The 20-something cohort “is the age group that is going to bars a whole lot more,” he told KRIS.

Late Monday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission warned that it could take action against the licenses of bars and restaurants that serve alcohol if they don’t enforce the state’s reopening protocols, which include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, and social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

“Only provide service to seated individuals,” the guidelines for bars say. No loitering.

“There are consequences for businesses that do not follow the rules,” Bentley Nettles, the commission’s executive director, said in a news release. An initial violation of Abbott’s COVID-19 protocols will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, while a second infraction could result in as much as a 60-day suspension, the release said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

