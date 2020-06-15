https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-fake-news-media-trying-covid-shame-us-big-rallies-wont-work-president-trump-dismantles-fake-news-media/

THOUSANDS of ‘black trans lives matter’ protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.

The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder in the hot sweaty sun and not practicing social distancing – at all!

But this same liberal media that cheered the Democrat party protests and riots are condemning President Trump for holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

On Monday Trump destroyed the fake news media.
He won’t be taking their lecturing on his rallies!

