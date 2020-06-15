https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-fake-news-media-trying-covid-shame-us-big-rallies-wont-work-president-trump-dismantles-fake-news-media/

THOUSANDS of ‘black trans lives matter’ protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.

The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder in the hot sweaty sun and not practicing social distancing – at all!

Maybe you should start here: pic.twitter.com/SDMt2p09Fz — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) June 15, 2020

But this same liberal media that cheered the Democrat party protests and riots are condemning President Trump for holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

On Monday Trump destroyed the fake news media.

He won’t be taking their lecturing on his rallies!

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

