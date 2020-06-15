https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/great-society-succeeded-institutionalizing-hatred/

Typically, when I disagree with my good friend Allen West it is over my belief in the merits of a good cigar and his stubborn belief that green tea is the elixir of angels.

So, with respect to his June 15, 2020, commentary titled: “The Great Society Has Failed,” (cnsnews.com) I submit what he and others call failure is the desired outcome. I believe that secretly the “success” of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society Program must be measured by what reasonable minds view as an unmitigated disaster vis-à-vis the destruction of the nuclear family, specifically the nuclear family of Americans who are black.

In my Sept. 6, 2011, syndicated commentary titled, “How the Great Society Harmed Blacks,” I argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was Lyndon Johnson’s stroke of Machiavellian genius that provided the implementation of the Wilsonian-Roosevelt-Kennedy template for socialism, via the “Great Society Initiatives.”

The Great Society Initiatives were harmful to all, but no group was harmed more than blacks. Johnson’s not so-veiled government dependency agenda cemented the decline of American civilization, specifically for blacks.

Within the Great Society construct came the abolishment of the nuclear family, accompanied by the reinvention of same to elevate and accommodate sexual sin. This now includes debaucherous sexual deviancy masquerading as a family unit.

The Great Society Initiative construct empowered government to define the needs of the people. Through the late 1960s and early/mid 1970s, women and specifically those who were black and Puerto Rican were rewarded for having children out-of-wedlock. Government provided subsidized housing, food stamps, health care and spending money. All they had to do was continue to have illegitimate children. The caveat was that in order to receive the financial government provisions there couldn’t be a man in the house – this included the father of the children. I personally know women who were evicted from their apartment in the Projects because the night watchman caught the father in the apartment.

Occupants were encouraged to report those they might see sneaking a man in or out of their apartment at night. As I recall, all males had to be out of a female tenant’s apartment by 10 p.m. That, my friends, was 1971.

The proliferation of government entitlement programs has increased exponentially since that time. Along with government provision has come the dehumanization of the family.

As I have repeated countless times, the industrialized systematic murder of children by abortion is the No. 1 cause of death for blacks. The No. 1 cause of preventable death of young blacks is homicide at the hands of another black person. Yet spurious calumniators like Ta-Nehisi Coates, claim there’s no such thing as black-on-black crime, despite all quantifiable evidence to the contrary. (See: “Blacks Are The Hunters, Not The Hunted,” Aug. 18, 2014, mychal-massie.com.)

White Americans are shamed and vilified as spoilers of life for blacks because of the privilege they have. White students are told they’re inherently racist.

Since the death of George Floyd, this godless and damnable lie has gone global. You have pimple-heads the world over pointing fingers at America and attacking her as this megalith of racism.

I happen to be a proud American. Most importantly, I happen to be a born-again Christian who is an ordained Reverend. I take exception before God to the heretical blasphemers who are being funded in many cases with taxpayer dollars unbeknownst and unsuspected by taxpayers as a whole. Everyone who believes George Soros is the only ghastly ugly satanic gremlin behind the political curtain is clueless. But I digress.

The Great Society Initiative resulted in the destruction of married two-parent homes amongst black families.

Such factoids give way to the socio-politically inculcated grievance from womb to the grave. The lucifarian parasitosis are being funded by liberal entities to brainwash young athletes into not just believing a Satanic anti-God theology – but to inculcate and indemnify a godless heterodoxy they purport to be Christ-centric.

I was recently made aware that this very practice is taking place within an organization called The Gospel Coalition (TGC). They claim: “The Gospel Coalition exists to equip the next generation of believers, pastors, and church leaders to shape life and ministry around the gospel.” (See: thegospelcoalition.org)

But the truth is found in the details. Under the heading TGC Courses, Bible study is centered on articles written by Cole Brown, one of which is: “Jesus Is Not Colorblind” (thegospelcoalition.org, March 20, 2018) and another titled, “Why Your Small Group May Need to Stop Talking About the Bible” (thegospelcoalition.org, Sept. 20, 2018).

In their effort to promote the false narrative of white systemic racism, TGC has provided shelter for so-called Bible teachers who have tried to bully and intimidate a 39-year-old born-again Christian business professional and retired athlete into assisting them to spread their heresy, because, as he was made to understand, they needed his skin color. This self-professing Bible group tried to bully and intimidate this man into helping them indoctrinate blacks into grievance and portraying whites the oppressors – because to them he is a high-profile African American. When he took exception with their demonic advances, the bullying tactics continued.

This is what the Great Society Initiative has wrought, and this is what groups hiding behind respectable facades are forcing upon your/our children. This is why when my wife and I drove through Hellertown, Pennsylvania, this past Saturday afternoon, the Black Lives Matter rally of perhaps 100 people or more was comprised of white Ivy-League university students with perhaps a half-dozen or so token blacks in attendance. Every one of these so-called Black Lives Matter rallies I have personally witnessed have been over 90 percent white high school and college students protesting.

There is a deliberate plot to destroy our system of government and further the already successful agenda of the Great Society Initiative. As I said, the Great Society Initiative hasn’t failed. It has been a monumental success for the evildoers.

