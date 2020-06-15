https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pulled-guns-put-fcking-head-chaz-militants-threaten-uber-driver-waiting-pickup-outside-autonomous-zone-video/

Armed militants guarding the “CHAZ,” [Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone] a six square block ‘police free’ zone in Seattle hijacked by BLM and Antifa terrorists, threatened an Uber driver who was simply waiting for a pickup outside of the autonomous zone.

This is what the far-left Seattle mayor calls a ‘summer of love with potlucks and drum circles.’

The Uber driver told two reporters how the armed guards at the “CHAZ” pulled out guns and threatened him while he was waiting for a pickup outside of the “autonomous zone.”

“They [CHAZ border guards] both pulled out guns and put them to my f*cking head,” the Uber driver said.

The armed terrorists told the Uber driver “just get the f*ck out of here.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: “they [CHAZ border guards] both pulled out guns & put them to my f*cking head” Says an @Uber driver in Seattle waiting for a pickup outside the Autonomous Zone Guards: “just get the f*ck out of here” Care to comment @MayorJenny, @GovInslee, @realDonaldTrump & @Uber? pic.twitter.com/7htHQRtGco — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 15, 2020

Note: On Monday, Antifa domestic terrorists changed “CHAZ” to “Capitol Hill Organized Protest or “CHOP.”

