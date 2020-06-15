https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/third-suspect-arrested-connection-murder-retired-police-captain-david-dorn-lees-pawn-jewelry/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered on Monday night June 1, 2020, outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

On the following Friday St. Louis Police released photos of persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn.

The St. Louis police released these images on Friday afternoon.

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They’re persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn. Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

On Sunday June 7th the St. Louis Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder for the death of retired Police Captain David Dorn.

KMOV reported:

A man has been charged with the murder of retired Captain David Dorn. Officials said 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Dorn. The shooting happened at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2 after a night of looting and violent rioting in St. Louis City. Police said Dorn was found shot multiple times. “[Dorn] was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer,” the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis wrote after the murder. Cannon was also charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm. Police said Cannon admitted he cut his hair to change his appearance after seeing surveillance video released by police.

And St. Louis police announced on Sunday afternoon that a second looter was arrested connected to the looting.

Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson & the @STLCAO issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F). Bond was set at $30,000 cash only. #ArrestsMade pic.twitter.com/iLHCmBShuu — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

On Monday June 15, the St. Louis Police Department announced a third suspect was arrested in the Dorn case. Mark Jackson was charged with one count of Murder 2nd Degree, one Robbery 1st Degree, one Burglary 1st Degree, one Stealing Over $750, and three counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Mark Jackson & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 2nd Degree, one Robbery 1st Degree, one Burglary 1st Degree, one Stealing Over $750, and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. pic.twitter.com/qV0N65d5Fv — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 15, 2020

