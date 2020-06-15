http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KyCSPLnPEAc/

A statue of Thomas Jefferson, the United States’ third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, was defaced and torn down on Sunday evening outside a high school in Portland, Oregon.

Photos obtained by Oregon Live show the base of the monument was spray-painted in black with “slave owner” and “George Floyd.”

Protesters take down Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Portland’s Jefferson High School https://t.co/TZIq5s1wY9 pic.twitter.com/OGr7hKnm2y — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) June 15, 2020

The statue, situated in front of Jefferson High School, was yanked down following a protest against police brutality organized by Rose City Justice.

Oregon Live reports:

At about 7:15 p.m., a crowd of more than 1,000 left the high school grounds to march to the park. By the time they returned, a statue of Thomas Jefferson had been pulled from its pedestal, apparently by a smaller group. The statue fell on its side and a dent was visible in the concrete where it fell. Earlier in the day, the statue’s pedestal had been defaced with graffiti that, among other things, identified Jefferson as a slave owner.

“There’s an interesting piece of history up here… Mr. Thomas is all beside himself,” one protester said of the statue being toppled.

“We’re taking this city back,” the organizer added. “One school at a time. One racist statue at a time.”

