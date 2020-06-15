https://www.theblaze.com/news/cops-ingest-bleach-shake-shack

Three New York Police Department officers discovered a toxic substance in their drinks from a Manhattan restaurant and sought treatment Monday at a hospital.

The New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association released a statement warning other officers to be on the alert for further toxic attacks.

The PBA said the officers were eating at a Shake Shack restaurant in Manhattan when they discovered that someone had added a toxic substance to their milkshakes, possibly bleach. They had been assigned to a protest detail in the area.

“The contamination was not discovered until the [police officers] had already ingested a portion of their beverages,” the statement read.

Another report in Law Enforcement Today said the officers were experiencing stomach problems when they noticed the contamination.

The officers sought treatment at a hospital. The PBA said they are expected to recover.

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination,” they recommended. “Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period.”

WLNY-TV reported that a sample of the milkshakes were taken to a lab for further analysis.

3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack



