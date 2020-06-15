https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/502773-trump-administration-to-file-lawsuit-blocking-john-boltons-book

The Trump administration plans to file a lawsuit blocking next week’s release of a book authored by former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonThe Memo: Bolton and Trump gear up for book fight Bolton book to argue ‘Trump misconduct with other countries’ beyond Ukraine: report Lawyer says Bolton moving forward with book despite warning from White House MORE, ABC News reported Monday.

Sources familiar with the matter told the network that the lawsuit seeking an injunction from publication in its current form is expected to be filed in federal court in the coming days. The book, published by Simon & Schuster, is slated for release on June 23.

The White House, National Security Council and Justice Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

The former Trump adviser left the administration in September and initially planned to publish his memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” earlier this year. But the book underwent a standard review for classified information by the NSC, delaying its release.

Last week, the White House told Bolton his manuscript draft contained classified material. The White House said it would give Bolton a redacted copy of his book by June 19.

The NSC team and Bolton’s representatives have disputed throughout the year whether the information in the manuscript covers classified information.

The White House informed Bolton in January that the book had “significant amounts of classification.” White House deputy counsel John Eisenberg cautioned in a letter to Bolton’s attorney Charles Cooper this month that the book’s release could pose a national security threat.

Bolton’s book is expected to detail “Trump misconduct with other countries” beyond Ukraine, Axios first reported last week. The president’s previous interactions with Ukraine led to his impeachment last year.

The first interview with Bolton since he finished his memoir will air Sunday on ABC News.

