President Donald Trump is insisting that Democrats will steal the election if mail-in ballots are allowed to be used for the presidential contest this November.

“The biggest risk I have, and the biggest risk, frankly, that the Republican Party has is mail-in voting,” Trump told radio host, author and commentator Michael Savage during an interview on the weekly radio show “The Savage Nation.”

“This will be a rigged election if they’re allowed to do it [use mail-in ballots].”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in May to ensure all voters in the nation’s most populous state receive mail-in ballots to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus from in-person voting. In response, Republican groups filed a lawsuit to block the measure.

“Newsom announced they were sending out millions and millions of mail-in ballots, and you say, ‘Who are they sending these to?'” Trump asked Savage. “Let’s say you take a Republican district, and maybe those ballots don’t get sent there.”

On June 12, a court in Northern California temporarily blocked the measure. California lawmakers recently pushed a bill that effectively does what Newsom’s executive order intended.

Trump said mail-in ballots could be stolen, which could put in jeopardy the integrity of the presidential election.

“They hold up mailmen. They take them out of mailboxes,” Trump said on Savage’s show, available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms.

