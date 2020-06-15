https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-fans-will-get-masks-hand-sanitizer-temperature-checks-tulsa-rally/

(CNBC) — Supporters of President Donald Trump will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump’s campaign manager said Monday.

The rally – Trump’s first in more than three months – comes amid signs that the U.S. could be headed for a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, even as so-called hot spots for the disease see a decline in cases.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that in addition to the above precautions, organizers will take steps to account for the mid-June heat, and bottled water will be provided to attendees.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

