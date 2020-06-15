https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/502868-poll-trump-leads-biden-by-one-point-in-iowa

President TrumpDonald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE has a slim 1-point lead over presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHow the end of lockdown will hurt Joe Biden amid the campaign trail Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll Why the Trump ‘Make Space Great Again’ campaign ad went sideways MORE in Iowa, according to a new poll.

Trump has 44 percent support compared to Biden’s 43 percent support, according to a Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll released Monday. Trump’s lead is within the poll’s 3.8 percentage point margin of error.

The race in Iowa has tightened as support for Trump has fallen in the last few months, based on polls. A similar poll from March found that 51 percent of voters said they would support Trump in a general election against Biden, while just 41 percent said they would support the former vice president, according to the Des Moines Register.

Trump carried the state by 9 percentage points in the 2016 election.

The poll surveyed 674 likely voters and was conducted June 7 to June 10 by Selzer & Co. Of Des Moines.

Several recent polls have shown Trump trailing in states he carried in 2016. Earlier this month, Fox News released polls showing Biden leading Trump in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona.

A poll released Sunday found Biden leading Trump in Michigan, a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016, and a separate poll released last week found Trump trailing Biden in Florida.

Both Trump and Biden have canceled in-person campaign events over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump is scheduled to hold his first rally since March on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

