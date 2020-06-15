https://thehill.com/homenews/media/502714-trump-niece-plans-tell-all-book-says-she-leaked-tax-info

President TrumpDonald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE‘s niece has reportedly revealed herself as the source of an explosive New York Times investigation on her uncle’s taxes published last year in a new tell-all book she plans to release in August.

Mary Trump, eldest daughter of the president’s deceased older brother, Fred Trump Jr., plans to release the book titled “Too Much And Never Enough” just weeks ahead of the Republican National Convention, according to The Daily Beast.

The story in The Daily Beast reports that Mary Trump provided the Times with Fred Trump, Sr.’s tax returns as well as other confidential family financial information. The Times was awarded the Pulitzer for the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Trump himself has repeatedly criticized the Times’s investigation into his taxes, which reported that the Trump Organization and related businesses lost around $1.2 billion over nine years, and was involved in “dubious” tax schemes during the 1980s.

House Democrats said at the time that the report was proof of the president’s involvement in illegal tax activities, and called for the release of his full tax returns.

The book also reportedly contains an interview with Maryanne Trump Barry, the president’s sister, the Daily Beast reported. Trump Barry has largely withheld thoughts about her brother’s political career due to her status as a retired federal judge, but reportedly reveals “damning” opinions about him in conversations with Mary Trump.

The book reportedly contains other “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president, according to sources familiar with her work, as well as details about the death of her father, including allegations that the president and his father, Fred Trump Sr., neglected him during key stages of his recovery from alcoholism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

